NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading Up 9.7%

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) were up 9.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.45 and last traded at $53.49. Approximately 193,655,933 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 109,779,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.74.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NIO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.70 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NIO from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NIO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.77.

The stock has a market cap of $54.88 billion, a PE ratio of -57.52 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.36.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $666.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NIO by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,585,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,680,000 after buying an additional 1,093,756 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in NIO in the second quarter worth about $69,808,000. Robecosam AG purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,856,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIO by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,047,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,892,000 after buying an additional 299,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,880,000.

About NIO (NYSE:NIO)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

