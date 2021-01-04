SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) Trading Up 10.5%

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV)’s stock price was up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.88 and last traded at $12.35. Approximately 1,680,943 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 922,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.18.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SILV shares. BidaskClub raised SilverCrest Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Raymond James upgraded SilverCrest Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on SilverCrest Metals from $14.75 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.68.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.39 and a 200-day moving average of $9.34.

SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 12.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 602,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,630,000 after buying an additional 182,812 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 568,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 288,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $502,000.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SILV)

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

