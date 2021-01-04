VNT Chain Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $214,780.00 (VNT)

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One VNT Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, FCoin and Bilaxy. VNT Chain has a market cap of $2.89 million and approximately $214,780.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VNT Chain has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VNT Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00029795 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 112.9% against the dollar and now trades at $102.55 or 0.00314285 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00125714 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $168.92 or 0.00517686 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00270493 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00018790 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00049853 BTC.

VNT Chain Token Profile

VNT Chain’s genesis date was August 18th, 2017. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 tokens. The official message board for VNT Chain is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs . The official website for VNT Chain is vntchain.io/?language=en . VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO . The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

VNT Chain Token Trading

VNT Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Bibox and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VNT Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VNT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VNTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for VNT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VNT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.