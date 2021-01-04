OAX Hits Market Capitalization of $7.78 Million (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Over the last week, OAX has traded up 17.8% against the dollar. One OAX token can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000318 BTC on exchanges. OAX has a total market capitalization of $7.78 million and $421,908.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00042693 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006102 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $111.74 or 0.00342445 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00035934 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00014859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00023886 BTC.

OAX Token Profile

OAX is a token. It was first traded on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,071,494 tokens. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The official website for OAX is oax.org . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

OAX Token Trading

OAX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

