CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CorMedix Inc. is a development-stage pharmaceutical company that seeks to in-license, develop and commercialize therapeutic products for the treatment of cardiac and renal dysfunction, also known as cardiorenal disease. CorMedix’s goal is to treat kidney disease by reducing the commonly associated cardiovascular and metabolic complications. The Company’s therapeutic candidates for cardiorenal disease may be small molecules, biologicals, devices and/or diagnostics (tests) that enable therapy. Its product pipeline includes: CRMD001, a unique formulation Deferiprone which is in development to prevent Contrast-Induced Acute Kidney Injury and to slow progression of Chronic Kidney Disease; CRMD002, a diagnostic test for urinary labile iron; CRMD003 (Neutrolin®, an antimicrobial/anticoagulant solution) is in development to prevent Catheter Related Bloodstream Infection; CRMD004, a pressure sensitive gel which has many uses, including extending the benefits of Neutrolin®. CorMedix Inc. is based in Summit, New Jersey. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist assumed coverage on CorMedix in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on CorMedix in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CorMedix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

CRMD traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $7.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,292. CorMedix has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $9.42.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRMD. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in CorMedix by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 6,743 shares during the last quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 111.0% in the third quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,758,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,603,000 after acquiring an additional 925,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 262.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 29,248 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CorMedix by 10.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,806 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CorMedix by 106.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 14,858 shares in the last quarter.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

