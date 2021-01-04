Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Trading 13.5% Higher

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) shares traded up 13.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.66 and last traded at $10.52. 9,796,456 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 7,618,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.27.

A number of brokerages have commented on GFI. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.25 price objective on shares of Gold Fields in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.11.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.18.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Gold Fields during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 34.31% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in nine operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 51.3 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 115.7 million ounces.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.