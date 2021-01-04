Lonking (OTCMKTS:LONKF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.25

Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LONKF) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LONKF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lonking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lonking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Get Lonking alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.29.

Lonking Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts, and other construction machinery in Mainland China. It also provides hydraulic excavators and skid steer loaders; and diesel, electric, and LPG forklifts. In addition, the company offers components, such as axles, gear boxes, cylinders, gears, castings, and high-end hydraulic pumps and valves; and main valves, parts, pilot oil valves, radial plunger motors, swing motors and reducer assemblies, and variable plunger pumps.

Read More: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lonking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.