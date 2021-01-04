Pandion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PAND) Stock Price Up 47.7%

Pandion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAND)’s stock price rose 47.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.46 and last traded at $21.94. Approximately 542,702 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 344% from the average daily volume of 122,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pandion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Pandion Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.91.

Pandion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pandion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Becker bought 197,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.12 per share, for a total transaction of $2,989,465.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Becker bought 15,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.32 per share, for a total transaction of $232,818.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pandion Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Pandion Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Pandion Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pandion Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pandion Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $760,000.

Pandion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutics to address the unmet needs of patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is PT101, an effector module comprised of an engineered variant of wild-type interleukin-2 (IL-2) fused to a protein backbone that is in Phase 1a clinical trials for the treatment of various autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

