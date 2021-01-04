BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Trading Up 12.6%

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) shares were up 12.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.86 and last traded at $2.68. Approximately 653,121 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 144% from the average daily volume of 268,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.
Separately, TheStreet raised BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average of $2.35. The firm has a market cap of $57.35 million, a PE ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.52.
BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:BPT)
BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. The company holds overriding royalty interest comprising a non-operational interest in minerals in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.
