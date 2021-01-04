BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Trading Up 12.6%

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) shares were up 12.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.86 and last traded at $2.68. Approximately 653,121 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 144% from the average daily volume of 268,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

Separately, TheStreet raised BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Get BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average of $2.35. The firm has a market cap of $57.35 million, a PE ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.52.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:BPT)

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. The company holds overriding royalty interest comprising a non-operational interest in minerals in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.