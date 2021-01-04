Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Shares Up 15.5%

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL)’s share price shot up 15.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.55 and last traded at $18.34. 113,911 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 83,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.88.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Caledonia Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th.

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.34).

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Caledonia Mining during the second quarter valued at $39,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Caledonia Mining during the second quarter valued at about $178,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Caledonia Mining during the second quarter valued at about $391,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caledonia Mining during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Caledonia Mining during the second quarter valued at about $848,000.

About Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL)

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals; and silver. It primarily holds a 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

