Brookfield Property REIT (NASDAQ:BPYU) Trading Up 18.4%

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU)’s stock price was up 18.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.69 and last traded at $17.69. Approximately 8,073,052 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 637% from the average daily volume of 1,095,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.94.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BPYU shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Brookfield Property REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brookfield Property REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.90 and its 200-day moving average is $13.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th.

In related news, Director Ric Clark sold 222,154 shares of Brookfield Property REIT stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $3,463,380.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT in the third quarter worth about $219,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT in the third quarter worth about $25,574,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT in the third quarter worth about $3,960,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT in the third quarter worth about $2,002,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT in the third quarter worth about $206,000. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

