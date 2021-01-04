Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Stock Price Up 12%

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) rose 12% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.42 and last traded at $9.23. Approximately 8,594,379 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 134% from the average daily volume of 3,678,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.24.

FSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. CIBC boosted their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.97.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.49.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $83.44 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 8.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 13.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 193,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 157,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 79,922 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 36.58% of the company’s stock.

About Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.