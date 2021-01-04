MonetaryUnit Trading 16.5% Lower This Week (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. MonetaryUnit has a total market capitalization of $614,983.51 and $2,273.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00016569 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000959 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002089 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00037014 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 210,528,955 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

MonetaryUnit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

