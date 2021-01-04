GridCoin (GRC) Reaches One Day Volume of $1,840.00

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 29% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 4th. During the last week, GridCoin has traded up 38.9% against the dollar. GridCoin has a market capitalization of $4.61 million and approximately $1,840.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GridCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0112 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About GridCoin

GridCoin is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 16th, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 441,719,066 coins and its circulating supply is 411,066,033 coins. The official message board for GridCoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GridCoin is www.gridcoin.us.

GridCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

