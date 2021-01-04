Insider Selling: Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) CAO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $653,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,883.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ CORT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.09. 594,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,489,349. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $27.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.40.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $86.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.87 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,239,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $189,045,000 after purchasing an additional 121,519 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,197,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,457,000 after purchasing an additional 103,032 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 960,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,160,000 after purchasing an additional 98,581 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 939,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,350,000 after acquiring an additional 8,455 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 74.5% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 869,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,623,000 after acquiring an additional 371,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CORT shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

