Cullinan Management (Cullinan Oncology) Plans $149 Million IPO for January 8th (CGEM)

Cullinan Management (Cullinan Oncology) (CGEM) expects to raise $149 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Friday, January 8th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 8,300,000 shares at a price of $17.00-$19.00 per share.

The company has a market-cap of $680.9 million.

Morgan Stanley, SVB Leerink and Evercore ISI acted as the underwriters for the IPO and H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC was co-manager.

Cullinan Management (Cullinan Oncology) provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” We are a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a diversified pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies with transformative potential for cancer patients. Our strategy is to build a pipeline of therapeutic candidates that are uncorrelated across multiple dimensions, with a focus on assets that we believe have novel technology, employ differentiated mechanisms, are in a more advanced stage of development than competing candidates, or have a combination of these attributes. In approximately three-and-a-half years, we have efficiently developed or in-licensed a pipeline of seven distinct programs by leveraging our hub-and-spoke business model. “.

Cullinan Management (Cullinan Oncology) was founded in 2016 and has 17 employees. The company is located at One Main Street, Suite 520, Cambridge, MA 02142, US and can be reached via phone at (617) 410-4650 or on the web at http://www.cullinanoncology.com.

