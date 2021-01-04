Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Hits New 12-Month High at $195.15

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $195.15 and last traded at $193.44, with a volume of 7411 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $189.50.

ASHTY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Ashtead Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.00.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.