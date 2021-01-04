The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.62

Shares of The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.62 and last traded at $14.08, with a volume of 8358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.24.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of The Weir Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Weir Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get The Weir Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.18 and a 200 day moving average of $9.37.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly-engineered equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.