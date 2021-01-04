COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.55

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.55 and last traded at $6.30, with a volume of 2145 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.17.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of COSCO SHIPPING from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded COSCO SHIPPING from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.92. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.13 and a beta of 1.75.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

