Ethereum Gold Project Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (ETGP)

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Gold Project has traded 69.8% lower against the dollar. Ethereum Gold Project has a market capitalization of $19,291.40 and $614.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Gold Project token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store, Mercatox and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Gold Project alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00042889 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006062 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.35 or 0.00347996 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00036074 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00014892 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00023959 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Project Token Profile

ETGP is a token. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2017. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,923,698,545 tokens. Ethereum Gold Project’s official website is www.etgproject.org . Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold Project

Ethereum Gold Project can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Hotbit and Token Store. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold Project should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Gold Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ETGPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Gold Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Gold Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.