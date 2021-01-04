MovieBloc 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.99 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. MovieBloc has a total market cap of $10.70 million and approximately $2.99 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MovieBloc token can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit and Gate.io.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00029873 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 109% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.90 or 0.00309770 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00126343 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $169.96 or 0.00521786 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.00270975 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00018892 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00050290 BTC.

MovieBloc Profile

MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,150,744,439 tokens. The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io . MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc

MovieBloc Token Trading

MovieBloc can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MovieBloc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MovieBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

