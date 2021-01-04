Steem Dollars (SBD) 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.15 Million

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 4th. During the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. Steem Dollars has a total market capitalization of $16.11 million and $3.15 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.72 or 0.00008339 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,573.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $420.60 or 0.01291234 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00046417 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002779 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.66 or 0.00216916 BTC.

About Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars (SBD) is a coin. Its launch date was June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 5,931,164 coins. The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

