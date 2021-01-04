HARD Protocol Trading 9.4% Lower Over Last Week (HARD)

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. HARD Protocol has a market cap of $18.94 million and $3.49 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HARD Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00001454 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HARD Protocol has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00029873 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 109% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.90 or 0.00309770 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00126343 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $169.96 or 0.00521786 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.00270975 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00018892 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00050290 BTC.

HARD Protocol Profile

HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . HARD Protocol’s official website is hard.kava.io

Buying and Selling HARD Protocol

HARD Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HARD Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HARD Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

