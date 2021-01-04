Aeron Trading Down 5.7% Over Last Week (ARNX)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Aeron token can currently be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Aeron has a market cap of $102,823.15 and approximately $93,517.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Aeron has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aeron alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00042889 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006062 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.35 or 0.00347996 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00036074 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00014892 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00023959 BTC.

Aeron Profile

Aeron (ARNX) is a token. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Aeron

Aeron can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.