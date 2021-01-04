Lee D. Rudow Sells 2,000 Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Stock

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 2,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $70,000.00.

Shares of TRNS traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.17. The stock had a trading volume of 18,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,755. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $254.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.92 and its 200 day moving average is $29.35. Transcat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $36.49.

Get Transcat alerts:

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Transcat had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $41.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 million. Research analysts forecast that Transcat, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRNS. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Transcat in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Transcat presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Transcat by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,045 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC lifted its stake in Transcat by 37.4% in the third quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 11,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Transcat during the third quarter valued at about $256,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 26.3% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 275,691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after buying an additional 57,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transcat in the third quarter worth about $444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.