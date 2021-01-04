Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells $1,943,680.00 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $1,943,680.00.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Thomas Peterffy sold 31,600 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $1,949,720.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $876,528.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total value of $836,208.00.

On Thursday, December 17th, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $854,496.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Thomas Peterffy sold 31,300 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $1,711,797.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Thomas Peterffy sold 16,300 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $908,073.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Thomas Peterffy sold 5,900 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $316,240.00.

On Thursday, December 3rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 15,511 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $846,280.16.

On Monday, November 30th, Thomas Peterffy sold 15,800 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $833,608.00.

On Friday, November 27th, Thomas Peterffy sold 8,100 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $435,861.00.

Shares of IBKR traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.23. 683,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,526. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.06 and a 200-day moving average of $50.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 0.81. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.70 and a 1-year high of $62.95.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.46 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 51,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 18,612 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Thunderbird Partners LLP bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at about $74,029,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. 15.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BidaskClub cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.60.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

