Jodi J. Benson Sells 5,213 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stock

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $305,116.89.

NYSE:GIS traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $59.03. The company had a trading volume of 4,234,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,973,872. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.58. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.59 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 12.78%. General Mills’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.51%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. CSFB upgraded General Mills to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.82.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 94.8% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 327.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 80.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 59.3% in the third quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 68.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

