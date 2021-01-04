CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CBTX, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides personal and commercial banking, real estate loans, and investment services as well as offers deposits, debit and credit cards, cash management, treasury, and online banking services. CBTX, Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on CBTX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CBTX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded CBTX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CBTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

CBTX stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.30. 45,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,030. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.26. CBTX has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $31.73. The company has a market capitalization of $628.58 million, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 million. CBTX had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 5.35%. As a group, analysts forecast that CBTX will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in CBTX by 17.8% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of CBTX by 510.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in CBTX by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in CBTX in the second quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in CBTX by 24.4% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.18% of the company’s stock.

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

