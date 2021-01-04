Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Codexis is a leading protein engineering company that applies its proprietary CodeEvolver technology to develop proteins for a variety of applications, including as biocatalysts for the commercial manufacture of pharmaceuticals, fine chemicals and industrial enzymes, and enzymes as biotherapeutics and for use in molecular diagnostics. Codexis? proven technology enables improvements in protein performance, meeting customer needs for rapid, cost-effective and sustainable manufacturing in multiple commercial-scale implementations of biocatalytic processes. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CDXS. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Codexis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CDXS traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,066,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,745. Codexis has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $23.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.23 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.15.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 31.08%. The business had revenue of $18.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.97 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Codexis will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 211,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,904. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $199,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,068.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDXS. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Codexis by 65.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 65,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 25,786 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Codexis in the third quarter worth approximately $184,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Codexis by 101.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 24,814 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Codexis by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 495,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,813,000 after acquiring an additional 38,288 shares in the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

