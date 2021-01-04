Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. is a commercial real estate credit REIT. It focused on originating, acquiring, financing and managing a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate debt and net lease real estate investments predominantly in the United States. Colony Credit Real Estate Inc., formerly known as Colony NorthStar Credit Real Estate Inc., is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut Colony Credit Real Estate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

CLNC traded down $0.41 on Monday, reaching $7.09. 443,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,481. The company has a market cap of $911.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.32. Colony Credit Real Estate has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $14.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate during the third quarter worth $65,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 14.3% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 296.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 14,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

About Colony Credit Real Estate

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

