City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “City Holding Company is a multi-bank holding company that provides diversified financial products and services to consumers and local businesses. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CHCO. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on City from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine raised City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on City in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.38.

Shares of CHCO traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.06. 71,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,055. City has a 52 week low of $53.06 and a 52 week high of $82.71. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.57.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.36. City had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $54.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.05 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that City will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 7,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.89, for a total value of $509,498.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,332,075.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig G. Stilwell sold 2,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total transaction of $176,623.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,679.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in City by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital acquired a new position in City in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in City by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of City by 14.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of City in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

