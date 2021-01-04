Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centogene is a commercial-stage company focused on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic data into actionable information for patients, physicians and pharmaceutical companies. The Company?s goal is to bring rationality to treatment decisions and to accelerate the development of new orphan drugs by using their knowledge of the global rare disease market, including epidemiological and clinical data and innovative biomarkers. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centogene in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Centogene in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Kempen & Co initiated coverage on Centogene in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

CNTG stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.26. 72,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Centogene has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $28.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.82. The company has a market capitalization of $223.63 million and a P/E ratio of -7.71.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts forecast that Centogene will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNTG. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Centogene during the third quarter worth about $189,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Centogene by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Centogene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Centogene by 1,070.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 13,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Centogene by 534.2% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 374,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after buying an additional 315,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

Centogene Company Profile

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in diagnosis and research around rare diseases that transform clinical and genetic data into information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. Its platform analyzes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and genetic data to enhance the understanding of rare hereditary diseases.

