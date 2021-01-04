JSR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Hits New 1-Year High at $28.05

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.05 and last traded at $28.05, with a volume of 1003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised JSR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Get JSR alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

JSR Corporation engages in the elastomers, plastics, digital solutions, and life sciences business in Japan and internationally. The company's Elastomers Business segment offers general purpose synthetic rubbers, including emulsion polymerization styrene-butadiene (SB), solution polymerization SB, polybutadiene and isoprene rubbers, etc.; special-purpose synthetic rubbers, such as acrylonitrile, butyl, ethylene propylene, NV and NE polymer blend rubbers, etc.; and thermoplastic elastomers comprising butadiene type TPE, hydrogenated polymer, styrene-butadiene type TPE, styrene-isoprene type TPE, olefin type TPE, etc.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for JSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.