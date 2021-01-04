National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.60

National Express Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NXPGF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.60 and last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NXPGF. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Express Group in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on National Express Group in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.45.

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

