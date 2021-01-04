Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Hits New 1-Year High at $28.05

Shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.05 and last traded at $27.62, with a volume of 12224 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.12.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Nordea Equity Research raised Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Get Alfa Laval AB (publ) alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.03 and a 200 day moving average of $23.71. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.