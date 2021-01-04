V Systems (VSYS) Trading Up 20.3% This Week

V Systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 4th. One V Systems coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0503 or 0.00000513 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Bitfinex and KuCoin. V Systems has a market capitalization of $96.41 million and approximately $6.17 million worth of V Systems was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, V Systems has traded up 20.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00029846 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 109.4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.92 or 0.00306976 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00125297 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.71 or 0.00521374 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.28 or 0.00271205 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00018985 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00050247 BTC.

About V Systems

V Systems' total supply is 3,832,226,102 coins and its circulating supply is 1,917,367,638 coins.

V Systems' official message board is medium.com/vsystems. The Reddit community for V Systems is /r/V_SYSTEMS. V Systems' official website is www.v.systems

Buying and Selling V Systems

V Systems can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, BitForex and Bitfinex.

