Pizza (PIZZA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $663.00

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Pizza token can currently be bought for about $0.0151 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pizza has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar. Pizza has a market capitalization of $468,575.53 and approximately $663.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pizza alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003420 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 40.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00012842 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 95.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pizza Profile

Pizza is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 tokens. The official website for Pizza is pizza.live . Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin

Pizza Token Trading

Pizza can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pizza should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PIZZAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pizza and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.