bitCNY Achieves Market Cap of $4.37 Million (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 4th. One bitCNY token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000475 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. bitCNY has a market capitalization of $4.37 million and approximately $31.33 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, bitCNY has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00029846 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 109.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.92 or 0.00306976 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00125297 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.71 or 0.00521374 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.28 or 0.00271205 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00018985 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00050247 BTC.

bitCNY’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 tokens. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

bitCNY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

