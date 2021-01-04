Humaniq Reaches Market Cap of $1.11 Million (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Over the last seven days, Humaniq has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar. One Humaniq token can now be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Humaniq has a total market cap of $1.11 million and $138,893.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00042910 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006004 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $112.70 or 0.00346216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00035758 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00014872 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00023922 BTC.

Humaniq Token Profile

Humaniq (HMQ) is a token. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Humaniq Token Trading

Humaniq can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

