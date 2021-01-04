BlockStamp (BST) Price Reaches $0.11 on Top Exchanges

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded 58.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 4th. One BlockStamp coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000330 BTC on exchanges including TOKOK, STEX and Crex24. BlockStamp has a market cap of $2.86 million and approximately $82.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BlockStamp has traded 85.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00005322 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001559 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004984 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000226 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000949 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000032 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 42.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlockStamp Profile

BST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 34,186,397 coins and its circulating supply is 26,643,431 coins. BlockStamp’s official website is blockstamp.info. The official message board for BlockStamp is medium.com/blockstamp. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BlockStamp Coin Trading

BlockStamp can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, STEX and TOKOK. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockStamp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlockStamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

