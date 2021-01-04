Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.23

Shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.23 and last traded at $9.03, with a volume of 3819873 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.19.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRIS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Curis from $4.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Curis from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Curis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

Get Curis alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $531.12 million, a P/E ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.01.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.74 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Curis, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Curis by 33.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC grew its holdings in shares of Curis by 3.1% in the third quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 429,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 13,011 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curis in the third quarter worth $57,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Curis by 108.5% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 127,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 66,602 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curis in the third quarter worth $87,000. 37.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation; and Fimepinostat, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.