Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.23

Shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.23 and last traded at $9.03, with a volume of 3819873 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.19.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRIS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Curis from $4.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Curis from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Curis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.
The firm has a market cap of $531.12 million, a P/E ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.01.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Curis by 33.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC grew its holdings in shares of Curis by 3.1% in the third quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 429,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 13,011 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curis in the third quarter worth $57,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Curis by 108.5% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 127,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 66,602 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curis in the third quarter worth $87,000. 37.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS)
Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation; and Fimepinostat, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors.
