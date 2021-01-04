Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.23

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.23 and last traded at $9.03, with a volume of 3819873 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.19.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRIS. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Curis from $4.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Curis from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Curis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Curis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $531.12 million, a P/E ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.01.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.74 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. Research analysts expect that Curis, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRIS. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Curis by 33.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Curis in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Curis in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Curis in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Curis by 108.5% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 127,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 66,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.62% of the company’s stock.

About Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation; and Fimepinostat, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors.

