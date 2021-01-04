Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Sets New 52-Week High at $195.15

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $195.15 and last traded at $193.44, with a volume of 7411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $189.50.

ASHTY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ashtead Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ashtead Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.79.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

