COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.55

Shares of COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.55 and last traded at $6.30, with a volume of 2145 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.17.

CICOY has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of COSCO SHIPPING from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded COSCO SHIPPING from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.92. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.13 and a beta of 1.75.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

