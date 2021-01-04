First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Sets New 12-Month High at $19.73

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.73 and last traded at $19.42, with a volume of 57843 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.97.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from $14.25 to $14.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from $18.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Quantum Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.44.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of -39.93 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 6.23%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FQVLF)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

