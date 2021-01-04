INMAX Hits Market Capitalization of $32,270.56 (INX)

INMAX (CURRENCY:INX) traded up 107.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 4th. One INMAX token can currently be purchased for $0.0126 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Graviex. During the last week, INMAX has traded 19.7% higher against the US dollar. INMAX has a total market cap of $32,270.56 and $67.00 worth of INMAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About INMAX

INMAX’s genesis date was September 28th, 2018. INMAX’s total supply is 6,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,568,188 tokens. INMAX’s official message board is medium.com/@inmax_exchange . INMAX’s official website is inmax.live . INMAX’s official Twitter account is @innovaminex

Buying and Selling INMAX

INMAX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INMAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INMAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INMAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

