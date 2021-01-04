Scala Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 4th. During the last seven days, Scala has traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. Scala has a market cap of $1.21 million and $2,944.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scala coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre, Crex24 and STEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00030216 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 99.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.59 or 0.00306269 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.65 or 0.00125008 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.31 or 0.00520675 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.30 or 0.00271533 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00018739 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00050398 BTC.

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 13,322,189,688 coins and its circulating supply is 9,522,189,688 coins. Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Scala

Scala can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, STEX and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

