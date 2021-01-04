TokenClub (TCT) Hits One Day Volume of $963,010.00

TokenClub (CURRENCY:TCT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. TokenClub has a total market cap of $6.28 million and $963,010.00 worth of TokenClub was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TokenClub token can currently be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, BigONE, FCoin and OKEx. During the last week, TokenClub has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00043380 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006120 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $113.46 or 0.00350246 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00036460 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00014764 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00023867 BTC.

TokenClub Profile

TokenClub (CRYPTO:TCT) is a token. It launched on December 25th, 2017. TokenClub’s total supply is 995,239,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 692,992,169 tokens. The official website for TokenClub is www.tokenclub.com . TokenClub’s official Twitter account is @Token8Club and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TokenClub is m.weibo.cn/u/6428288074

TokenClub Token Trading

TokenClub can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Gate.io, OKEx, CoinBene and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenClub directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenClub should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenClub using one of the exchanges listed above.

