Feathercoin Price Tops $0.0142 (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Feathercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0142 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. Feathercoin has a market cap of $4.30 million and approximately $8,510.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded up 3.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 48% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004921 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000949 BTC.

About Feathercoin

Feathercoin (CRYPTO:FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 303,619,080 coins. The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com . The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Feathercoin Coin Trading

Feathercoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

