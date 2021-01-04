OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Trading 7.1% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) shares rose 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $50.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. OptimizeRx traded as high as $34.09 and last traded at $33.36. Approximately 276,786 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 133,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.16.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on OPRX. BidaskClub lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. OptimizeRx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

In related news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $360,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,705.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 562.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 7.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 11.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx in the third quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in OptimizeRx in the third quarter worth about $323,000. 58.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.04 million, a P/E ratio of -70.98 and a beta of 0.56.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $10.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 million. Equities research analysts expect that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

